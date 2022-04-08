Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presents AMY GRANT

The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium welcomed Amy Grant on April 7th, 2022 to the Knox Memorial Theater in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Amy has sold more than 30 million albums world-wide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum and four gold. Grant has received 6 Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Most recently, she was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

Upcoming shows include Amy Grant on Thursday, April 7th; Kevin Nealon on Thursday, June 16th; and Aureum: An Aerial and Acrobatic Adventure Tale on Saturday, June 18th and Clint Black on Thursday, September 15th. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.mvac.org Check out our website for lots more exciting shows to come!

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer