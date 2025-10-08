Photos: Inside Hilliard Arts Council’s 50th Anniversary Celebration: A LEGACY IN LIGHTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday October 4th Hilliard Arts Council held a celebration for their Golden Anniversary - A Legacy in Lights 50 Years of Hilliard Arts Council (HAC). HAC veterans performed The Music Man in Concert, stories and reflections of their past, refreshments and a dessert reception as a good time was had by all.

The next theatrical production from HAC is Godspell. Created by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak, Godspell brings the Gospels of Matthew to life with a contemporary twist and an eclectic blend of rock, folk, and pop music.

Performances run October 31st thru November 9th at the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer