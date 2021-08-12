Photos: Inside CATCO's 2021-22 Season Announcement

CATCO held a their 2021-22 Season Announcement Reception and announced they will resume theatre productions in its theatres this fall and produce six shows - four for adults and two for young audiences - for the 2021-22 season. It begins Oct.27 with Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play, Anne Washburn's American dark comedy that explores the need for community, entertainment, and storytelling in a post-apocalyptic world where everything familiar has disappeared.

"The production and others in the CATCO season were selected to engage with our current moment and celebrate community," said CATCO Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann.

"All of us at CATCO are thrilled to announce our plans for in-person performances in our theatres this coming season, and we're looking forward to a season of communal experiences. The plays we will present were specifically selected to inspire empathy and bring us together," Hoffmann said. "Starting with an imaginative, multi-venue production of an award-winning play and ending with an exhilarating world premiere by a local playwright, we can't wait to share these stories with you."

Just in time for the holidays, CATCO will present Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins for young audiences and their families as the second show of its season, running Nov. 27-Dec. 12, 2021. The stage adaptation of Eric Kimmel's classic book features legendary Jewish folk hero Hershel of Ostropol, who saves Hanukkah by outsmarting goblins.

That production will be followed Jan. 27-Feb. 13, 2022 by School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Jocelyn Bioh's witty, hilarious, and thought-provoking play that examines the social life of teen girls at an elite school in Ghana and tackles issues of class and beauty standards.

Young audiences and their families will be introduced to the exciting world of Mexican wrestling, lucha libre, in Luchadora! Feb. 17-March 26, 2022. This heartwarming play by Alvaro Saar Rios explores the importance of heritage and family bonds.

Next up comes Head Over Heels, a fusion of the classic romance by Sir Philip Sidney, The Arcadia, with the music of the Go-Go's. This exuberant celebration of love and gender in all its forms will be presented March 17-April 3, 2022.

CATCO will close the season April 28-May 15, 2022, with the world premiere of Prima Donna by Columbus playwright Chris Leyva. A contemporary retelling of the Sherlock Holmes story, A Scandal in Bohemia, explores the costs of revenge and deftly deconstructs the difference between a person and their persona.

To prepare for the return to the theatres, air quality enhancements have been made to the Riffe Center Theatres. Ventilation systems are now equipped with additional filters and have new settings to assure increased air exchange rates. In addition, updated fresh air intake and building return air exhaust damper settings have been increased.

"As we make this long-awaited return to our theatres with our patrons in October, the safety of our patrons, artists and staff is our priority," Christy Farnbauch, CATCO Executive Director, said. "We will make adjustments as needed based upon updated policies and recommendations from Actor's Equity Association, the Centers for Disease Control, and local and state officials."

CATCO and CATCO is Kids' 37th season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC), a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. They also are supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

CATCO also appreciates the support of the William C. & Naoma W. Denison Fund of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all of its citizens, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city's artists and arts organizations since 1973. Other supporters include The Shubert Foundation Inc. and Nationwide Insurance Foundation.

CATCO is central Ohio's leading professional Equity theatre company, providing exceptional productions and educational programs for adults and young people, in response to our community's needs. We believe theatrical storytelling transforms people of all ages by immersing them into immediate, communal experiences. CATCO exists to harness the transformational power of theatre that engages with our current moment to inspire a community of empathy. For more information, visit catco.org.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer