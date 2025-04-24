News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre’s THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will run from Apr. 25 - May 4, 2025.

By: Apr. 24, 2025
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee follows an unusual group of kids as they nervously make their way through a local spelling bee. While candidly revealing hilarious and heartfelt anecdotes from their home lives, these kids spell their way through a series of increasingly difficult words. The audience is invited to participate in the bee alongside the spellers, creating a unique show experience that explores the struggles of navigating adolescence, the desire to fit in, and the insurmountable pressure to be a winner and especially NOT a loser. While it is a comedy about adolescence, it also explores some themes that may be too mature for younger audiences. Parental guidance is strongly advised.

Music and Lyrics: William Finn, Book: Rachel Sheinkin, Director: Christine Monsour  Music Director: Lexi Moore Choreographer: Francesca Mitchell, Cast: Olive Ostrovsky: Rachel White, Rona Lisa Peretti: Aleksa Kaups, William Barfee: Matthew Phillips,  Leaf Coneybear:  Nathan Stanley,  Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre: Madi Burwell,  Marcy Park: Deborah Brennan, Chip Tolentino: Nick Navaratnam, Mitch Mahoney: Mietta Smith, Douglas Panch: Olie Coen. 

Performances are Apr. 25, 26, May 2, & 3, at 7:00pm & Apr. 27 & May 4, at 2:00pm at MadLab, 227 N. 3rd St., Columbus OH.  43215. Tickets are available at: https://wctpresents.org/home.php

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

