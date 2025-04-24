Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre’s THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee follows an unusual group of kids as they nervously make their way through a local spelling bee. While candidly revealing hilarious and heartfelt anecdotes from their home lives, these kids spell their way through a series of increasingly difficult words. The audience is invited to participate in the bee alongside the spellers, creating a unique show experience that explores the struggles of navigating adolescence, the desire to fit in, and the insurmountable pressure to be a winner and especially NOT a loser. While it is a comedy about adolescence, it also explores some themes that may be too mature for younger audiences. Parental guidance is strongly advised.

Music and Lyrics: William Finn, Book: Rachel Sheinkin, Director: Christine Monsour Music Director: Lexi Moore Choreographer: Francesca Mitchell, Cast: Olive Ostrovsky: Rachel White, Rona Lisa Peretti: Aleksa Kaups, William Barfee: Matthew Phillips, Leaf Coneybear: Nathan Stanley, Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre: Madi Burwell, Marcy Park: Deborah Brennan, Chip Tolentino: Nick Navaratnam, Mitch Mahoney: Mietta Smith, Douglas Panch: Olie Coen.

Performances are Apr. 25, 26, May 2, & 3, at 7:00pm & Apr. 27 & May 4, at 2:00pm at MadLab, 227 N. 3rd St., Columbus OH. 43215. Tickets are available at: https://wctpresents.org/home.php

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

