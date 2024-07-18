Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's OLIVER!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Worthington Community Theatre would like you to consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical Oliver!, based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Join Worthington Community Theatre on the streets of Victorian England as it comes to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver's chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Performances are July 19 - 28, 2024 at McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St. Worthington, OH 43085. Tickets are available at: https://www.wctpresents.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

