Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Matilda The Musical will run from July 15 - 24, 2022

Register for Columbus News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022 Â 

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Performances are July 15, 16, 22, & 23 @ 7:30 PM and July 17 and 24 @ 2:30 PM at McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St. Worthington, OH 4308. Tickets https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185718Â®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worthingtoncommunitytheatre.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Columbus Stories

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyoneâ€™s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in taking... (read more about this author)

Photos: First look at CYCLODRAMA's FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL
July 13, 2022

Firebringer is an original story that follows a tribe of prehistoric humans as they struggle to survive the stone age. The musical is set in the prehistoric era of mankind and deals with the ramifications of new inventions. At the dawn of humanity, one tribe of cave-people survived the many trials of prehistoric life under the wise leadership of Jemilla, The Peacemaker. Check out photos!
Photos: First look at Red Herring Theater's WAITING FOR WAITING FOR GODOT
July 13, 2022

Two hapless understudies occupy their time backstage, trying to understand art, life, theatre and their precarious existence within it. Described as 'delectable' by The New York Times and 'gleefully absurd' by Time Out New York, this hilariously witty comedy ponders Beckett, showbiz and just what on earth it's all about. It turns out, the only people who truly understand Beckett's Waiting For Godot are the understudies. Check out photos of the production. Written by Dave Hanson, Directed by Donovan Johnson, the Cast: Matt Hermiz as ESTER; Michael Herring as VAL and Anita McFarren as LAURA. Stage Manager is Lauren Wong. Sound design by Jesse Charles and Light design by Kurt Mueller. Waiting for Waiting For Godot performances run May 5 thru May 22, 2022, at Red Herring Theater, 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.redherringtheater.org/
Photos: First look at MTVart's OLIVER!
July 9, 2022

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliverâ€™s chances of discovering the true love of a family. Performances are July 9-17 at Knox Memorial Theater, 112 East High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/
Photos: First Look at New Albany Youth Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR
July 8, 2022

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a joyous girl power romp. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however â€“ the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. New Albany Youth Theatre will present Matilda The Musical, Jr. to be performed 7/8/22 â€“ 7PM 7/9/22 â€“ 2PM & 7PM, 7/10/212 â€“ 2PM at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://newalbanyyouththeatre.org/
Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's GUYS AND DOLLS
July 7, 2022

Set in Damon Runyonâ€™s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that theyâ€™ve been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong. Performances run July 8 thru the 17th, 2022 at the Wigwam Theater (10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road Northwest, Pickerington, OH 43147). For tickets: http://pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org/