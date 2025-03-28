Photos: First look at The Room Upstairs Theatre Company’s NEXT TO NORMAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart. Next to Normal is an emotional powerhouse that addresses such issues as grieving a loss, ethics in modern psychiatry, and suburban life.

Book, and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey, Music by Tom Kitt. Directed by Macey Heslet. Cast: Diana - Terri McKean Jones, Dan - Jered Shaffer, Gabe - Jordan Feliciano, Natalie - Riley Heeter, Henry - Cole Morris, Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden - Eric Radachi.

Performances are Fridays & Saturdays March 28, 29 April 4, 5, 11, & 12, at 7:30pm at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.trutheatre.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

