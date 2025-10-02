Photos: First look at The Room Upstairs’ SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by Hugh Wheeler, Directed by Carolyn Cutri, Cast: Sweeney Todd: Troy Brooks, Mrs. Lovett: Riley Heeter, Anthony: Pat Corcoran, Johanna: Lydia Wolf, Judge Turpin: Geoffrey Mitchell, Lucy/Beggar Woman: Rocky DeSantis, Tobias: Ellie Haenick, Pirelli: Justin Rogers, Beadle: Sonny Panzica, Ensemble: Gretchen May, Hunter Lakey, Jeff Rolland, Kam McCluer, Sarah Rogers,

Performances are Fridays & Saturdays October 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 & 18 at 7:30pm, at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.trutheatre.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer