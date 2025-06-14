Photos: First look at THE LITTLE MERMAID JR at Sunbury Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, Book by Doug Write,

Many of the primary Characters in Sunbury Performing Arts’ production of The Little Mermaid Jr. are Double Cast.

Sea Cast Performances: Thursday June 12 at 7:00 pm and Saturday June 14 at 2:00 pm.

Land Cast Performances: Friday June 13 at 7:00 pm and Saturday June 14 at 7:00 pm.

Performances are at Big Walnut High School Performing Arts Center, 713 N. Miller Dr, Sunbury, Ohio 43074. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://sunburyperformingarts.ludus.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo credit: Mike Shafer

------ Photo credit: Patrick Doss

Comments