Photos: First look at Rise Up Arts Penguin Project THE LION KING JR

The Lion King Jr. is the story of Simba, an adventurous and energetic lion cub who is next in line to be king of the Pride Lands, a thriving and beautiful region in the African savanna. When Simba’s father Mufasa is killed by his uncle Scar, though, Simba is led to believe that his father’s death is his fault, and he is encouraged to run away forever. When Scar seizes power, the Pride Lands experiences a darkness and desolation from which only Simba can save the animals of the kingdom. Disney's The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world. Bring the African savanna to life with Simba, Rafiki and unforgettable characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

Music and Lyrics by Elton John &Tim Rice, Book by Roger Allers & Irene Mecchi, Addition Music and Lyrics by Will Van Dyke, Lebo M, Mark Mancina, & Jay Rifkin, Director - Jessica Hill, Assist Director - Bagel, Music Director - Evelyn Hill, Music Director Mentor - Angela Russell, Choreographer - Sophia Ogg, Cast: Rafiki - Amaya Neal, Mufasa - Jarvis Bernal, Sarabi - Phoebe Boden, Zazu - Josh Hill, Scar - Coredell Moyer, Young Simba - Ben Leonard, Simba - Sam Morrison, Young Nala - Oriah (Rory) Mallory, Nala - Onna Sanders, Sarafina - Kira Neal, Banzai - Evie Mercer, Shenzi - Ella Dawson, Ed - Aaron Schleich, Timon - Winchester Martin, Pumbaa - Ellen DiTommaso, Ensemble - Lucas Dawson - AJ Klecan, Mentors: Rafiki - Sophie Ogg, Mufasa - Keegs Lodge, Sarabi - Judy Brown, Scar - Luke Foley, Young Simba - Caleb Koons, Simba - Allison Bininger, Young Nala - Aliyah Muller, Nala - Vanessa Solt, Sarafina - Marianna (Mari) Tackett, Banzai - Mags Moore, Shenzi - Emily Rowe, Ed - Grace Messner, Timon - Cienna Lodge, Pumbaa - Khloe Lowe, Ensemble - Aubrey Seymour - Noah Knuutila - Lyla Neal.

Performances are July 18, & 219, at 7pm, July 20, at 4pm, at Crossroads Event Center, located at 2095 W Fair Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer