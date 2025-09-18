Photos: First look at Rise Up Arts Alliance’s THE WIZARD OF OZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



L. Frank Baum’s classic novel comes to life in The Wizard of Oz. This faithful adaptation by the Royal Shakespeare Company features all the most beloved songs and moments from the 1939 classic film, brought to life onstage.

Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold. To find her way home, she must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City. Along the way, she makes new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers. To make it home safely, Dorothy must learn an important lesson: there’s no place like home.

Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, Book by L. Frank Baum, Director - Emily Salamy, Music Director - Angela Russell, Stage Manager - Jessica Hill, The Woman Behind the Curtain/Toto Wrangler/Props Manager - Bri Smith, Choreographer - Heather Campanelli, Co-Choreographer - Tonya Kraner, Costume Director - Shanna Jordan, Assistant Music Director - J Ryan Whitescarver,.

Cast: Dorthy Gale Cast A/Featured Vocalist - Hannah Houston, Dorthy Gale Cast B/Featured Vocalist - Khloe Lowe, Aunt Em/Featured Vocalist/Ozian Ensemble - Stacy Rowe, Glinda Cast A/Jitterbug Singer/Ozian Ensemble/Featured Vocalist - Emily Bartholic, Glinda Cast B/Jitterbug Singer/Ozian Ensemble/Featured Vocalist - Julia Melick, Uncle Henry/Emerald City Guard - Scott Gottliebson, Zeke/Cowardly Lion - Paul Russell, Hickory/Tin Man - J Ryan Whitescarver, Hickory/Tin Man (U/S) - Owen Nott, Hunk/Scarecrow - Jason Melick, Miss Elmira Gulch/Wicked Witch Cast A - Gail Matos, Miss Elmira Gulch/Wicked Witch Cast B - Julie Salamy, Professor Marvel/Oz - Hunter Allen, Munchkins Ensemble - Heavenly Morales, Munchkins Ensemble/Ozian Ensemble/Poppie - Lily Rowe, Munchkins Ensemble/Ozian Ensemble/Tree 2/Jitterbug Singer - Akerah Sanders, Munchkins Ensemble, Ozian Ensemble - Onna Sanders, Munchkins Ensemble - Siena Petersen, Munchkins Ensemble/Fiddler - Sadie Raptoulis, Munchkins Ensemble/Jitterbug Dancer/Flying Monkey - Campbell Burwell, Munchkins Ensemble/Tots/Poppies/Ozian Ensemble/Winkie - Skylee McCullough, Munchkin Mayor - Mi'Angel Morales, Coroner/Winkie/Ozian Ensemble - Sam Morrison, Barrister/Jitterbug Dancer/Jitterbug Singer/Poppies - Yasmin Hampton, City Father/Jitterbug Dancer/Ozian Ensemble - Luke Foley, City Father/Flying Monkey - Grace Slaby, City Father/Tough Guy/Winkie, Ozian Ensemble - Jarvis Bernal, Tough Guy/Winkie - Owen Miller, Tough Guy/Winkie/Flying Monkey - Josh Hill, Braggart/Ozian Ensemble - Emily Rowe, School Teacher/Winkie - Aster Varga, School Teacher/Flying Monkey/Ozian - Aliyah Muller, Tot/Jitterbug Dancer - Mia Muller, Tot/Flying Monkey/Ozian - Natalia Hampton, Tot/Jitterbug Dancer - Calahan Armstead, Crow/Jitterbug Singer/Ozian/Manicurist - Linda Kauffman, Crow/Featured Vocalist/Ozian - Kerry Brown, Crow/Jitterbug Lead/Featured Vocalist/Featured Ozian - Claudine O'Grady, Winkie,/Featured Ozian - Tyler Cosgray, Winkie General/Ozian Ensemble - Jaiden Salamy, Nikko - Charlie Cosgray, Jitterbug Dancer/Jitterbug Singer, Ozian Ensemble - Anna Sanders, Jitterbug Dancer/Jitterbug Singer/Ozian Ensemble/Tree 1/Poppies - Mislin Hampton, Jitterbug Dancer/Ozian Ensemble - Hannah Slaby, Featured Vocalist/Girls Chorus - Jessica Hill, Poppie/Ozian Ensemble - Kathleen Slaby, Munchkin/Ozian, Ensemble - Skylar Fries, Munchkin/Highland Cow/Snowflake/Ozia - Mariana Jae, Tree/Featured Vocalist/Ozian - Grace Butler-Hoke, Flying Monkey - Mags Moore, Ozian Ensemble - Elle Tipple,

Performances are Cast A: Sept. 19, & 20, at 7pm, Sept. 27, at 1:30pm, Sept. 28, at 2pm, Cast B: Sept, 26, & 27, at 7pm, Sept. 20, at 1:30pm, Sept. 21, at 4pm, at Crossroads Event Center, located at 2095 W Fair Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer