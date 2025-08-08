Photos: First look at Rise Up Arts Alliance’s A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise Up Arts Alliance presents the first of what we hope will become an annual Summer tradition.... our inaugural Shakespeare show is "A Midsummer Night's Dream"! "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is a comedy by William Shakespeare that intertwines the stories of four young Athenian lovers, a group of amateur actors, and the king and queen of the fairies, all entangled in a magical forest. The play explores themes of love, illusion, and the power of dreams, often blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

By William Shakespeare, Director - Leo Bennett, Assist Director/Sound - Keely Pearce, Stage Manager, Cynthia Ogg, lightboard - Jessica Hill, Soundboard - Judith Cosgray. Cast: Hermia - Evelyn Hill, Titania - Carolyn Harding, Nick Bottom - Carrie Love, Oberon - Jeff Husband, Lysander - Juan Dunlap, Theseus - Leo Bennett, Egeus - Stacy Rowe, Peter Quince - Tyler Cosgray, Hippolyta - Summer Hartman, Philostrate - Hollie Staten Merchant, Demetrius - Jay Melick, Francis Flute - Eli Rife, Tom Snout - Elizabeth Poklinkowski, Robert Starveling - Aster Varga, Sam Snug - Carmen Bowden, Puck - Jay Wellman, Moth - Abby Ketcham, Mustard Seed - Lily Rowe, Cobweb - River Scofield, Peaseblossom - Nat Day, Posey - Sophie Ogg, Dew Drop - Claudine O’Grady, Honeysuckle - Judy Brown. The Child - Mariana Schwartz.

Performances are Aug. 8, @ 7pm, Aug 9, @ 2pm & 7pm, Aug. 10, @ 4pm, at Crossroads Event Center, located at 2095 W Fair Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer