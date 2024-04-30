TONY AWARDS HELL'S KITCHEN, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will run from May 3 - 12, 2024.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book opened on Broadway in 2019. When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods.

Book by Joe Tracz, Music & Lyrics by Rob Rokicki, Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan.  

Performances are May 3-4-5 - Cast A, May 10-11-12 - Cast B at Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 224 South High Street, Lancaster, OH 43130.  Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos