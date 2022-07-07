Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's GUYS AND DOLLS

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser,Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, Directed by Chris Gallaugher, Choreographed by Jenny Small, Music Directed By Sue Laney, the Cast includes: Kyle Roby, Dan Hildebrand, Noah Ott, Lauren King, Dan Heaton, Elaine Schroeder, Doug Taylor, Eva Shaw, Ben Marteney, Keith Emigh, Jordan Masterson, Kirk Shaw, Marrett Laney, Connor Daugherty, Todd Bernstein, Lydia Fyie, Victoria Morejo, Jessica Ohler, Madison Pisano, Chrissy Williamson, Cam Williamson, Max Debaltzo, Marquan Denby, Carter Lee Russ, Colin Smith, Nathan Stelts, Raya Franklin, Shana French, Mary Kate Gebhart, Tiffani Miller, Hannah Sells, and Abigail Sexton.

Performances run July 8 thru the 17th, 2022 at the Wigwam Theater (10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road Northwest, Pickerington, OH 43147). For tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184450®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer