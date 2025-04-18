Photos: First look at Perry Middle School Drama Club Presents DISNEY NEWSIES JR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. Charismatic Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across New York City to strike against the powerful newspaper publisher, Joseph Pulitzer when he raises the price of newspapers at the newsies’ expense. Together the newsies learn that they are stronger united and fight for what’s right. Newsies Jr. is a fun show for the entire family.

These fantastic kids are ready to Seize the Day! Come see their hard work in action this weekend. Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman, Book by Harvey Fierstein, Directed by Katie Harvey. Performances run Apr. 18 - 19 at 7 pm. at Worthington Kilbourne High School Auditorium, 1499 Hard Rd., Columbus, OH 43235. Tickets visit: https://perry.worthington.k12.oh.us/buy-ticketss

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments