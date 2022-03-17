Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's CATSPAW

CATSPAW: noun; "one used by another as a tool".

Synopsis: In this clever who-dun-it wealthy and controlling Barbara Shepard has gone missing. Barbara's son, Richard, thinks his stepfather, Peter, knows more than he is telling. Richard's sister, Lindy, isn't sure who she should trust. And Barbara's best friend, Alice, keeps popping in and out at the most inconvenient times. And now someone's brought a gun to the party.

Written by Cory Skurdal, Directed by Joe Bishara, Cast includes:Bill Darby as Richard Rice, Josie Merkle as Alice Hackett, Jaimie Schwartz as Peter Shepard, Ollie Worden as Lindy Rice

OPT Catspaw will be staged March 17 thru March 27 at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or www.optheater.com

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer