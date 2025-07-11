Photos: First look at New Albany Youth Theatre’s THE WIZARD OF OZ: YOUTH EDITION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Albany Youth Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition. Join us for a magical journey down the yellow brick road in this youth-friendly adaptation of the classic musical! Featuring a talented cast of young performers, The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition brings to life the timeless story of friendship, courage, and the search for home. With familiar songs, colorful characters, and plenty of heart, this production is a fun and memorable experience for audiences of all ages.

By L. Frank Baum, Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, Jonathan Collura - Director/Music Director, Abbie Boyd – Choreographer, Lila Alix - Stage Manager, Grace Galli - Assistant Stage Manager, Maria Thiel - Assistant Choreographer, Cali Russell - Deck Crew, Aleksander Saken - Deck Crew. Cast: Lucas Adkins-Schall - Ensemble/U.S Uncle Henry/U.S Guard, Vinny Aklilu – Ensemble, Avery Andruzis - Apple Tree/Ensemble, Emma Bader - Wicked Witch, Nora Bader – Ensemble, Blaine Bring - Professor Marvel/The Wizard, Wystan Cann - Hunk/Scarecrow, Warren Cann - Mayor/Ensemble, Owen Damceski – Toto, Juliet Erlenbach - Nikko/Ensemble/U.S Hickory and Tin Man, Amelia Francouer - Ensemble/U.S, Aunt Em and Glinda, Camden Fuller - Lollipop Guild/Ensemble/Winkie’s Leader, Eleanor Fuller – Ensemble, Olivia Fuller – Ensemble, Noelle Griffith - Doorman/Ensemble/U.S Wicked Witch, Gloria Griffith - Lullaby League/Ensemble, Audrey Hwang - Ensemble/U.S Toto, Lyla Hwang – Ensemble, Eden Ireland – Ensemble, Lauren Kieninger - Glinda/Ensemble, Cason Leavitt - Coroner/Ensemble, Zane Lenhart - Lollipop Guild/Ensemble, Giana Maalouf - Apple Tree/Ensemble/U.S Zeke and Lion, Margot Malhame - Ensemble/Doorman U.S, Sophia Means – Ensemble, Arpitha Nair – Aunt Em/Ensemble, Sebastian Peoples - Uncle Henry/Guard/Ensemble/U.S Professor Marvel and Wizard, Chandler Richey - Munchkin Soloist/Ensemble, Aubrey Smetzer - Lullaby League/Ensemble, Braxton Snedaker - Lollipop Guild/Ensemble, Lyla Sprecher - Ensemble/U.S Hunk and Scarecrow, Evie Stetson - Lullaby League/Ensemble, Ruby Stetson - Ensemble/U.S Dorothy, Maisie Streeter - Apple Tree/Ensemble, Julia Testa - Ensemble/Nikko U.S, Jake Thomas - Zeke/Lion, Ian Tremante - Hickory/Tin Man, Harper Weaver - Ensemble/U.S Coroner, Addison Wiltrout - Munchkin Soloist/Ensemble, Andrew Wiltrout – Ensemble, David Wiltrout - Munchkin Soloist/Ensemble, Estelle Woolford – Dorothy, Ayana Worthy - Barrister/Ensemble/U.S Apple Tree.

New Albany Youth Theatre will present The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition to be performed 7/11/25 – 7pm, 7/12/25 – 2pm & 7pm, 7/13/25 – 2pm at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://newalbanyyouththeatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer