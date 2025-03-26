Photos: First look at Mount Vernon Nazarene University Theatre CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join MVNU Theatre as we step into a world of Pure Imagination! The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory…but only to a lucky few. Charlie Bucket, an imaginative boy with a knack for making something out of nothing, dreams of acquiring a golden ticket to tour Willy Wonka's over-the-top chocolate factory and can’t believe his luck when it actually happens.

Fellow contest winners: the gluttonous German, Augustus Gloop; Daddy's spoiled rotten princess, Veruca Salt; chewing gum celebrity, Violet Beauregarde; and over-amped computer hacker, Mike Teavee, have no idea what they're getting themselves into, as they each learn lessons about selfishness and greed from Wonka, who is not only out of his mind but potentially dangerous. With Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas. You'll devour this family-friendly adventure that's full of mouth-watering visuals that "Must be Believed to be Seen." Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is your golden ticket to be a part of this crowd pleasing, delicious, outrageous musical!

Based on the novel by ROALD DAHL, Book by David Greig, Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman, Songs from the Motion Picture by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. Directed by Sydney Moon, Assistant Director Zane Menzie, Music Director Sabina Anderson, Choreographer Michelle Taylor, Cast: WILLY WONKA - Tyler Maddux, CHARLIE BUCKET - Madigan Kennedy, GRANDPA JOE - Zane Menzie, MRS. BUCKET - Kyla Turvey, AUGUSTUS GLOOP - Josiah Holloway, MRS. GLOOP - Gracyn Lyle, VERUCA SALT - Kyra Bradshaw, MR. SALT - Logan Davis, VIOLET BEAUREGARDE - Kara Jenkins, MR. BEAUREGARDE - Elwood Kreider, MIKE TEAVEE - Caleb D’Imperio, MRS. TEAVEE - Oz Racine, GRANDMA JOSEPHINE - Chloe Hall, GRANDMA GEORGINA - Destiny Fullerton, GRANDPA GEORGE - Andrew Connor, CHERRY SUNDAE - Naomi Painter, JERRY JUBILEE - Logan Foudy, MRS. GREEN - Melody Newsome, HERMAN - Jeremy Seymour, GENEVIEVE - Hannah Painter, ENSEMBLE: Kate Carter, Nick Cline, Nasir Cousin, Abby Crumbacher, Garen Feisel, Chloe George, Hannah Leskey, Anna Mahaffey, Tristan Mingus, Fin Stutzman, Braden Taylor.

Performances are Mar 27 - 29, 7:00 pm, Mar 30, 2:00 pm at Thorne Library Performance Hall, 800 Martinsburg Rd, Mt Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mvnutheatre.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments