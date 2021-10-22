Photos: First look at Millersport Community Theatre's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Young Frankenstein is a musical with a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Brooks. It is based on the 1974 comedy film of the same name written by Brooks and Gene Wilder and directed by Brooks, who has described it as his best film.

Written by Mel Brooks, Directed by Brenton LeuVoy, Musical Director Stephen Warner, Choreography by Faith Kaylor, the Cast includes: Nicholas McInturff * Frederick Frankenstein, Ryan Bernstein * Igor, Ethan Mauger * The Creature, Francesca DiFrancesco * Inga, Johanna Whetstone * Elizabeth Benning, Tonya Kraner * Frau Blücher, Jeffery Dupler * Hermit/Kemp, Zack Devoll * Ensemble/Igor & Hermit U/S, Celeste Anderson * Ensemble, Rhyse Kraner * Ensemble, Kate Magnacca * Ensemble/Inga U/S, Cindy Trân Nguyên * Ensemble/Elizabeth U/S, Drew Moore * Ensemble/Kemp U/S, Emily Church * Ensemble/Frau U/S, Elyse Blackston * Ensemble, McKayla Murphy * Ensemble, Terayai Robinson * Ensemble, Chandler Brining * Ensemble, Ashley James * Ensemble, Aliyah Graham * Ensemble, Faith Kaylor * Ensemble, Daniel Bernthold * Ensemble, and Steve Brannon * Ensemble.

Performances run October 22nd thru the 24th, 2021 at Millersport Elementary Auditorium, 11850 Lancaster St., Millersport, OH. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.mctohio.com/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer