Photos: First look at MTVarts’ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? Why, it’s SpongeBob SquarePants! Plunge in! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, Book by Kyle Jarrow, Original Songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., And Songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley, Additional Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton, Additional Music by Tom Kitt, Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau, Director - Bruce Jacklin, Music Director - Kylie Stadler Hoam, Choreography - Anthony Ingham, Cast: Spongebob Squarepants - Carter Skillman, Patrick Star - Karma Carpenter, Squidward Q. Tentacles - Will Pletcher, Sandy Cheeks - Kiarah Smith, Mr. Eugene Krabs - Zayden Luckmeier, Sheldon J. Plankton - Briggs Swallow, Pearl Krabs - Bella Oster, Karen Plankton - Lanah Andrews, Perch Perkins - Vincent Oertel, Mayor Of Bikini Bottom - Braelyn Jones, Larry The Lobster - Devyn Hall, Mrs. Puff - Lizzie Shull, Old Man Jenkins - Simon Ryals, Electric Skates - #1 Ady Decosky, #2 Lark Wright, #3 Sophia Keener, Sardine Devotees - #1 Avery Sears, #2 Charlee Foley, #3 Amari Mcquigg, #4 Evelynn Brandenburg, #5 Sarah Clymer, Fish In A Crabby Patty Costume - Tavin Lindsey, Townsfish - #1 Grace Shank, #2 Lydia Oliveira, #3 Anastasia Camillus, Townfish, Sea Anemones, And Other Sea Creatures - Rinoa Beard, Rosalina Bernicken, Keely Booth, Jane Camillus, Mary Jo Camillus, Kue Clinedinst, Haley Dugan, Eden Figurski, Jeremy Figurski, Brookleynn Finnell, Adeline Fontaine, Jack Jenkins, Cadence Jones, Edith Leiser, Andrew Petersen, Isla Robinson, Oliver Snow, Carenna Swallow, Amelia Wells,

Performances are Sept 12 & 13, at 7:30 pm, Sept 13 & 14, at 2:00 pm at Knox Memorial Theatre, 112 E. High St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit:https://mtvarts.com/2025-season/the-spongebob-musical-youth-edition/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer