Photos: First look at MTVarts' ALL MY SONS

During the war Joe Keller and Steve Deever ran a machine shop which made airplane parts. Deever was sent to prison because the firm turned out defective parts, causing the deaths of many men. Keller went free and made a lot of money. The twin shadows of this catastrophe and the fact that the young Keller son was reported missing during the war dominate the action. The love affair of Chris Keller and Ann Deever, the bitterness of George Deever returned from the war to find his father in prison and his father's partner free, are all set in a structure of almost unbearable power. The climax showing the reaction of a son to his guilty father is fitting conclusion to a play electrifying in its intensity.

Director * Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Stage Manager * John Wareham, Season Production Manager * Megan Bell. The cast includes: Joe Keller * Bruce Jacklin, Kate Keller * Cate Blair Wilhelm, Chris Keller * Christopher Hartman, Ann Deever * Kelly Lauth, George Deever * Tony Montgomery, Dr Jim Bayliss * Glen Hissong, Sue Bayliss * Maureen Browning, Frank Lubey * Chuck Rogers, Lydia Lubey * Abigail Tayse, Bert * Briggs Swallow.

Performances run May 6th thru the 8th, 2022 at the Knox Memorial Theater, 112 E. High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio. For more information or tickets, visit: https://mtvarts.com/.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer