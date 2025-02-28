Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s AND THEN THERE WERE NONE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An Agatha Christie favorite - And Then There Were None! A curious assortment of strangers are summoned as weekend guests to a little private island. Their host, an eccentric millionaire unknown to all of them, is nowhere to be found. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they are unwilling to reveal - and a secret that will seal their fate.

By Agatha Christie, Directed by Lisa Cravens-Brown, The Cast: Mr. Rogers: Joey Ahern, General MacKenzie: Randy Benge, William Blore: Tim Clayton, Philip Lombard: Peyton Drake, Sir Lawrence Wargrave, Mrs. Rogers: Devon Mushako, Emily Brent: Veronica Ridenour, Anthony Marston/Fred Narracot: Drew Moore, Vera Clayhome: Anna Soppelsa, Dr. Armstrong: Meaghan Torres.

Performances run Feb. 28, Mar. 7, 8. 14 & 15, @ 8:00pm, Mar. 6 & 13, @ 7:30pm, Mar. 2, 9 & 16, @ 3:00pm, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/, Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cur8.com/20833/project/129431

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments