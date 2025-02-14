Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ SHE LOVES ME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and all the twists and turns along the way!

Music by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Book by Joe Masteroff, Director: Caleb Baker, Assistant Director: Aleksa Kaups, Music Director: Michael Neary, Cast: Amalia - Madeleine McNamara, Kodaly - Nick Navaratnam, Arpad - Michael Liss, Georg - Preston J. Eberlyn, Ilona - Emerson Santuomo, Sipos - Caleb Wilson, Maraczek - Randy Frazier, Waiter - Nathan Stanley, Busboy/Featured Dancer - Meredith Zeallear, Ensemble - Madi Burwell, Karen Cook Sahlin, Katy Dilts, Calyton Dutton, Lauren King, Taylor Parson.

Performances run Feb.14, 15, 21, & 22 @ 7:30pm and Feb. 16, & 23 @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

