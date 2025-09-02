Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather’s aerobicized ass...but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

Book, Music & Lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe, Based on the film written by Daniel Waters, Director - Corey Ragan, Music Director - Nathan Stanley, Choreographer - Frankie Mitchell, Stage Manager - Mattie Elliott, Cast: Veronica Sawyer - Madi Burwell, Jason “J.D.” Dean - Sarina Hyland, Heather Chandler - Madeleine McNamara, Heather McNamara - Emily Ivory, Heather Duke - Lexi Moore, Martha Dunnstock - Mietta Smith, Ram Sweeney - Caleb Triplett, Kurt Kelly - Mistch Kahn, Kurt’s Dad - Brandon Newbright, Ram’s Dad - Parker Kuzma, Mrs. Sawyer/Fleming - Aleksa Kaups, Ensemble: Alexandra Alderman (U/S Chandler, Abby Altizer (U/S Martha/Fleming), Isabella Audia (U/S Veronica), Kasey Belding (U/S McNamara), Tucker Barton (U/S Kurt’s Dad/Ram’s Dad), Norah McGann (U/S JD), Taylor Oberschlake (U/S Duke), Christopher Plummer, Gaby Sanchez, Teague Svendsen (U/S Kurt/Ram).

Performances run Aug. 29, 30, Sept. 5, & 6 @ 7:30pm and Aug. 31, & Sept. 7 @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/heathers.html

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer