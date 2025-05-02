Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ CRY-BABY: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's 1954. Everyone likes Ike, nobody likes communism and Wade "Cry-Baby" Walker is the coolest boy in Baltimore. He's a bad boy with a good cause – truth, justice and the pursuit of rock and roll. Cry-Baby and the square rich girl, Allison, are star-crossed lovers at the center of this world. Fueled by hormones and the new rhythms of rock and roll, she turns her back on her squeaky clean boyfriend, Baldwin, to become a "drape" (a Baltimore juvenile delinquent) and Cry-Baby's moll. At the other end of the topsy-turvy moral meritocracy of 1954 America, Baldwin is the king of the squares and leads his close-harmony pals against the juvenile delinquents, who are ultimately arrested for arson, sending the drapes all off to prison. It's Romeo and Juliet meets High School Hellcats.

Book by Mark O'Donnell, Thomas Meehan, Music by Adam Schlesinger, Lyrics by David Javerbaum, Based on 1990 film Cry-Baby by John Waters, Director - Caira Goldstein, Music Director - Tirzah Washington, Choreographer - Kyle Rostan. Cast: Wade “Crybaby” Walker - Mitch Kahn, Allison Vernon-Williams - Raychel Schork, Baldwin - Corey Blake, Lenora Frigid - Isabella Audia, Cordella Vernon-Williams - Katey Munger, Pepper - Keilyn Snell, Mona - Ashley Muscroft, Wanda - Rocky DeSantis, The Whiffles – Allen McKenzie, Zachary Purney, Vaughn Radde, Ensemble –Tori Douthat, Abigail Gailis, Victoria Tersigni, Vindhya Vasini Srikanth, Aly Rollins.

Performances run May 2, 3, 9, & 10 @ 7:30pm and May 4, & 11 @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/cry-baby.html

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

