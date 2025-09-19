Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adapted from the beloved novel by C.S. Lewis, this enchanting tale follows the adventures of four siblings who discover a mysterious wardrobe that leads to a land frozen in an eternal winter by the wicked White Witch. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter as they embark on a thrilling journey filled with mythical creatures, epic battles, and a heroic quest to free Narnia with the help of the noble lion, Aslan. This timeless story of courage, friendship, and the triumph of good over evil is brought to life with stunning visuals, captivating performances, and a heartwarming message that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Based Upon the Story By C.S. Lewis, Dramatized By Joseph Robinette, Director - Linda Sheppard, Technical Director/Lighting Design - Pat Hamrock, Sound Design - Pat Hamrock, Linda Sheppard and Tina Schreck, Set Design/Set Build/Props Design Megan Mateer, Costume Design - Teresa Johnson and Kathleen Carlson, Assistant Directors - Emily Lefevre, Tre Prosser, Tina Schreck, D.J. Williams, Backdrop Design - Kat Wexler. Cast: Aslan - Kaden Shafer, White Witch - Carmella Piunno, Lucy - GiGi Kabealo, Edmund - Parker Vana, Susan - Kinsley Mulvaney, Peter - Josh Ringger, Mrs. Beaver - Gloria Hunt, Mr. Beaver - Jackson Tolman, Unicorn - Suzie Carlson, Centaur - Sawyer Allen, Tumnus - Emerson Sully, Fenris Ulf - Shawni Weibel, Dwarf - Adam Corey and Liz Fowler, Father Christmas - Owen Keller, Elf - Trudy Sautters, White Stag - Emma Pyles, Soldiers - Adam Corey, Liz Fowler, Owen Keller, Trudy Sautters, Emma Pyles, Will Lytle, Shawni Weibel and Declan Davison, Forest Animals/Townspeople - Jocelyn Rivers, Beatrice Twersky, Allie Hanhilammi, Ella Hood and Ceci Hughes, Wood Nymphs (Dancers) - Phoebe Holt, Allie Haworth, Penny Kotte, Gwen Stayrook, Caetlyn Musselman and Suzie Carlson, Understudies - Sawyer Allen, Ella Hood, Phoebe Holt, Will Lytle, Allie Hanhilammi and Declan Davison.

Performances run Sept. 19 & 26 @ 7:30 pm, Sept. 20 & 27 @ 11:00 pm, Sept. 21 & 28 @ 3:00 pm, 2025, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer