Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s HEROES VS VILLAINS: TEEN REVUE 2025

It's Hero vs Villain in this musical revue features songs, choreography, and monologue scenes from favorite works.

Director/Choreographer - Amy Lang, Music Director - Alexa Rybinski, Technical Director/Lighting and Sound Design - Gabe Willenberg, Costume Design - Kathleen Carlson and Troy Carlson, Assistant Director - D.J. Williams, Student Music Assistant - Michael Malone, Light and Sound Board Operator - Gabe Willenberg, Dance Captains - Marley Buck and Anna Blake,

Cast Ensemble - Josh DeRee, Brody Gingrey, Max Kramer, Jayden Leopold, Jake Maistros, Marley Buck, Alex Malone, Amelia Francoeur, Katie Hays, Maddie Taylor, Millie Carlson, Lauren Carns, Riley Faulkner, Adelyn Landon,Riley Savage, Zoe Dodd, Anna Blake and Carmella . Piunno

Performances run June 20 & 21, 2025 at 7:30pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information and tickets visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments