Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s BRIGADOON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into the enchanting world of Brigadoon and celebrate a milestone with us as we mark our 50th Anniversary with a special performance of this timeless classic! Brigadoon tells the whimsical tale of two American tourists who stumble upon a mysterious Scottish village that appears for just one day every hundred years. With its captivating story, charming characters, and unforgettable music, Brigadoon promises an evening of magic, romance, and dance.

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe. Director: Robin Brenneman, Music Director: Stephanie Stephens, Choreographer: Tony Ingham. Cast List: Fiona: Rhuna Byrne, Tommy: Kyle Roby, Meg: Alexa Rybinski, Charlie: Gordon Wall, Jeff: Charis Yost, Lundie: Tracy Tupman, Harry: Nathan Haley, Jean: Alyssa Ketcham, Archie Beaton: Bruce Thompson, Angus McGuffie: Thom Gall, Andrew McClaren: Paul Clark, Jane Ashton: Lauren Grondin, Stuart Dalrymple: Tim Norden, MacGregor: Tim Conway, Kate: Jessica Alkire, Sandy Dean: Ryan Falke, Maggie Anderson: Erin Reissig, Frank: Cliff Scholey. Dance corps: Barb Lubberger, Kara Curtis, Randi Honkonen, Meghan Hayes, Emily Church, Erin Reisig, Jessica Alkire, Cynthia Kriss-Knochel, Crystal Dineen, Brooke Black, Ava Riddlebaugh, Rachel Graver, Tina Schreck, Eden Cook. Chorus: Willow Bryn Rosser, Kate Blackburn, Leslie Morales, Meghan Hayes, DeDe Malcolm, Sandie Southern, Angela Casa Clark, Ethan Joyner, Jeff Hall, Carrie Hays, Leah Curtis, Christine Jacobs, Jennifer Hupp, Julie Whitt, Amy chamberlain, Erika Pearsol, Leeran Dublin Ryan, Addelyn Tucker. Audrey Reissig, Crystal Dineen, Quinn Essex, Johneen Griffin, Jen Petry.

Performances run July 11 & 12 @ 7:30 pm, July 13 @ 3 pm, 2024, at Hilliard Darby HS Performing Arts Center, 4200 Leppert Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer