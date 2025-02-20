Photos: First look at Gallery Players’ JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

Lyrics by Tim Rice, Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Directed by Krista Lively Stauffer, Cast: Joseph - Ryan Burkhart, Narrator - Cindy Tran Nguyen, Pharaoh - Jeb Bigelow, Jacob - Doug Joseph, Potiphar - Dayton Duvall, Mrs. Potiphar - Taylor Oberschlake, Reuben - Devin Judge, Simeon - Lorenzo McKeever, Levi/Baker - Patrick Doss, Gad/Butler Tucker Barton, Judah - Christian Cooper, Nephtali - Aaron Turnball, Asher - Anita McFarren, Issacher - Sarina Hyland, Zebulun - David Hendricks, Dan - Mitch Kahn, Benjamin - Dan Hildebrand, Bus Driver - Jay Brand, Female Ensemble - Alicia Hoffman, Katy Oberle, Olivia Jacobs, Mackenzie, Megan Ericson, Taylor Bland, Lindsay Goodman, Diana Rose, Olivia Noel, Meghan Noonan, Shelby Barett, Jessica Alkire, Youth Ensemble - Vera Oberle, Lyla Sprecher, Mila Judd, Emi Nicodemus, Tessa Goodman, Ellie Armstrong-Phillips, Penny Kopans, Allie Fullerman, Olivia Colwell, Sam Stultz, CiCi Jania, Joy Anosike, Elin Nutting, Naomi Dausen, Eden Dausen, Leora Luck, Valentina Vergamini, Keegam Hardin, Josephine Boyd, Ashley Winer, Catherine Marmion.

Performances run Feb. 22, 27, Mar. 1, 6, & 8 at 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Mar. 2 & 9 at 2 p.m., at Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/joseph/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments