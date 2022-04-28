Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Co's THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS, THE MUSICAL

A musical about musicals! In this hilarious satire of musical theatre, one story becomes five delightful musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form. A Rogers and Hammerstein version; a Stephen Sondheim version; a Jerry Herman version; Andrew Lloyd Webber version; and a Kander & Ebb version.

Music by Eric Rockwell, Lyrics by Joanne Bogart, Book by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart. Directed by Joe Bishara, Music Direction by Jonathan Collura, Choreography by Jamie Markovich McMahon, the Cast includes: Tom Cardinal (Jitter), Nat Harper (June), Matt Piper (Willy), and Lisa Thoma (Abby)

Performances run April 28 thru May 7, 2022 at Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35855/production/1080334

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer