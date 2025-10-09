Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



High schooler Agnes Evans deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

By Qui Nguyen, Director - Jeff Horst; Technical Director - Nick Hahn, Stage Manager - Bella Ahlum, Assist Stage Manager - Pareesa Akbar-Khanzadeh. Cast Members: Agnes Evens – Elizabeth Olms, Tilly Evens – Sophia Bisesi, Chuck – Owen Wise, Miles – Ian Jensen, Vera – Bella Turi, Lilith – Elsa Westover, Kaliope – Sophie Ordonio, Orcus – Elisabeth Black, Farrah – Leah Fakir, Evil Gabbi – Janessa Sahoo, Evil Tina – Madelynne Greer, Evil Megan – Sandhya Suresh-Kumar, Evil Brittany – Violet Snethkamp, Evil Tori - Gloria Griffin, Steve – Andrew Gee, Stephen – Theo Gee, Understudies: Litith/Kaliope/Tilly – Gloria Griffin, Orcus/Miles – Theo Gee.

Performances run October 9, 10, 11 @ 7pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://sites.google.com/dublinschools.net/jerome-theatre/she-skills-monsters-yae

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer