Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS

She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition will run from October 9 - 11, 2025

By: Oct. 09, 2025
High schooler Agnes Evans deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

By Qui Nguyen, Director - Jeff Horst; Technical Director - Nick Hahn, Stage Manager - Bella Ahlum, Assist Stage Manager - Pareesa Akbar-Khanzadeh. Cast Members: Agnes Evens – Elizabeth Olms, Tilly Evens – Sophia Bisesi, Chuck – Owen Wise, Miles  – Ian Jensen, Vera – Bella Turi, Lilith – Elsa Westover, Kaliope – Sophie Ordonio, Orcus – Elisabeth Black, Farrah – Leah Fakir,  Evil Gabbi – Janessa Sahoo, Evil Tina – Madelynne Greer, Evil Megan – Sandhya Suresh-Kumar, Evil Brittany – Violet Snethkamp, Evil Tori - Gloria Griffin, Steve – Andrew Gee, Stephen – Theo Gee, Understudies: Litith/Kaliope/Tilly – Gloria Griffin, Orcus/Miles – Theo Gee.

Performances run October 9, 10, 11 @ 7pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016,  For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://sites.google.com/dublinschools.net/jerome-theatre/she-skills-monsters-yae

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

