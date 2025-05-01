Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club presents SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club, Presents Shakespeare in Love: High School Edition from May 1-4, 2025

https://sites.google.com/dublinschools.net/jerome-theatre/24-25-season

Young Will Shakespeare has writer's block. The deadline for his new play is fast approaching, but he's in desperate need of inspiration. That is, until he finds his muse... the feisty, brilliant and beautiful Viola. This crafty young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play. Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms, inspiring him to write his greatest romantic masterpiece.

Based on the Academy Award-winning movie, this charming reimagining of William Shakespeare's inspiration to write Romeo and Juliet has now been carefully crafted for high school performers and audiences.

Based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, Adapted for the stage by Lee Hall, Music by Paddy Cunneen, Director - Jeff Horst; Technical Director - Nick Hahn, Choir-Music Director - Zack Pytel

Cast List : Will Shakespeare - Dillion Crabtree (King’s Players) Riley McClain (Chamberlain’s Men), Viola De Lesseps - Amelia Lambert (King’s Players), Erica Raju (Chamberlain’s Men), Nurse/Wabash - Bella Ahlum, Kit Marlowe - Elizabeth Olms, Lord Wessex - Janessa Sahoo, Fennymen/Sir Robert De Lesseps Shaena Khouw, Edmund Tilney - Mark Asch, Lambert/Nol - Paressa Akbar, Frees/Ned Allyen - Owen Wise, Valentine/Robin/Peter - Sophia Junga, Henslowe - Lily Dramble, Richard Burbage/Kate -Sophie Ordonio, Queen Elizabeth II - Alyssa Andresen, Webster/Rower - Bennett Zamora, Sam/Bartender/Catling/Guard - Noah Carr.

Performances run May 1, 2, 3 @ 7pm and May 3 @ 1pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://sites.google.com/dublinschools.net/jerome-theatre/shakes-in-love-hse

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

Comments