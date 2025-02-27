Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination! A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken, Screenplay by Charles Griffith, Based on the film by Roger Corman, Director - Jeff Horst; Technical Director - Nick Hahn, Cast: Audrey - Alyssa Andresen, Seymour - Elsa Westover, Mushnik - Mark Asch, Orin - Owen Wise, Voice of Audrey II - Molly Grimm, Urchins - Meredith Dupote-Fosnot, Elyse Janikian, Shaena Khouw, Sophie Ordonio, Erica Raju, Sandhya Suresh Kumar, Featured Ensemble: Narrator/Radio Interviewer/Passerby - Riley McClain, Customer - Madelynne Greer, Bernstein - Dillon Crabtree, Mrs. Luce - Sophia Bisesi, Snip - Violet Snethkamp, Audrey 2 Puppeteers - Elisabeth Black, Amelia Lambert

Performances run Feb 27, 28, Mar. 1 @ 7pm and Mar. 1 @ 1pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://cur8.com/2546/project/129034

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

