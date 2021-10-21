Photos: First look at Curtain Players' ANGEL STREET

As the curtain rises on the Manningham's residence in 19th century London, all appears to be the essence of Victorian tranquility -- except for items going missing, an injured dog, and Mrs. Manningham, who keeps hearing footsteps that aren't there. She thinks she's going mad, until an Inspector from Scotland Yard starts asking questions about Mr. Manningham's past, and she begins to suspect that her husband's insinuating kindness masks more sinister motives. A Broadway hit first produced on the West End under the title Gaslight, this tale of mystery and murder boast one of the most brilliant, suspenseful sequences in modern theatre.

Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton is directed by Coreen Janetske, the Cast includes: Sarah Bender (Elizabeth), Brian Henry (Detective Rough), Jeff Kemeter (Police Officer), Rachel Luther (Bella Manningham), Kyle Smith (Jack Manningham), & Meaghan Torres (Nancy).

Performances run Oct 22nd thru Nov 7th, 2021 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer