Photos: First look at Abbey Theatre of Dublin’s HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION

This intriguing and beautiful folk opera delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. Following two intertwining love stories—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and that of immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone—Hadestown invites audiences on a journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, this sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Book, Music & Lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, Producer/Director - Joe Bishara, Music Director - Jonathan Augustine Collura, Choreographer - Jamie Markovich McMahon, Assistant Directors - Nicolas Brunet & Charles Easley, Stage Manager - Lila Alix, Assistant Stage Manager - Leah Levingston, Costume Designer - Tamara Criswell-Carder, Sound & Turntable Engineer - Ethan Cain, Lighting Designer - Iz Nichols, Sound Technician - Krista Pojman, Spotlight Operator - Tristen Doan, Associate Producer - Daniel Rodriguez Hijo, Production Manager - Jim Ziolkowski.

Cast: Eurydice - Isidora Diaz, Orpheus - Owen Montanya, Hades - Nic Franklin, Hermes - Sam Hardjono, Hermes - Miles Prince, Persephone - Dria Mogaka, Fate - Bella Mytinger, Fate/U.S Eurydice - Grace Hardjono, Fate/Eurydice Cover - Ainsley Mustard, Fate - Ava Rogers, Fate - Elsa Westover, Fate/U.S Persephone - Maggie Zhang, Lady in Red/Dance Captain/Ensemble - Elise Lowe, Ensemble - Bryce Barta, Lily Comisar, Frankie Flippi, Calvin Gardner, Emma Mytinger, Connor Paap, Claire Richey, Cali Russell, Austin Slinger, Evie Shuchter, Brady Williams, Ellie Zupnick.

Performances run Aug. 7 - 8 and 13 - 16 at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 - 10 at 2 p.m. at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information visit: https://dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer