Photos: First look at 4th Annual New Albany Dance Festival's TEN TINY DANCES®

New Vision Dance Company will be hosting the 4th annual New Albany Dance Festival, July 22-27, 2025. The festival kicks off Tuesday, July 22nd, at 6:00 & 8:00 PM, with Ten Tiny Dances®, an innovative event featuring movement pieces choreographed specifically for a 4’ x 4’ performance space. Ten Tiny Dances® was created in Portland, Oregon in 2002 by Mike Barber. This will be the first time that this event will be held in Columbus since 2019!

The New Albany Dance Festival Concert will headline Friday evening, July 25th, and features adult dance companies from all over Central Ohio and the Midwest. The audience will be treated to a diverse range of dance styles, such as lyrical, modern, contemporary, jazz, fusion, and more. Saturday, July 26th, from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Sunday, July 27th, from 8:00 AM-12:00 PM, over 30 free dance and wellness workshops will be offered to the community. Participants are invited to learn new techniques, hone their skills, and connect with like-minded individuals. Saturday will culminate with the wildly popular Central Ohio Dance Studio Showcase at 7:00 PM. This showcase is a crowd pleaser and has historically been a sell-out event. Returning this year, will be the acclaimed International Dance Concert on Sunday, at 1:00 PM. This beautiful event will close the festival with a stunning multi-cultural celebration of dance.

The festival is the creation of New Vision’s Artistic Director and New Albany Middle School Theatre Director, Melissa Gould, “I founded New Vision 18 years ago to help make the arts accessible to all members of the community and to give performers an opportunity to create meaningful performances on stage. The New Albany Dance Festival takes this even further by including health and wellness education and experiences tailored to every member of the community.”

Performances are Ten Tiny Dances®, Tuesday, July 22nd, @ 6:00 & 8:00 PM, New Albany Dance Festival Concert, Friday July 25, @ 7:00 PM, Central Ohio Dance Studio Showcase, Saturday July 26 @ 7:00 PM and International Dance Concert on Sunday, July 27 @ 1:00 PM at the Charleen and Charles Hinson Amphitheater and the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://newalbanyyouththeatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer