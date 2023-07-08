Photos: First Look at MTVarts' SISTER ACT

Sister Act will run from July 8 - 16, 2023

By: Jul. 08, 2023

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless.  A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!

Directed by Bruce Jacklin, CAST: Deloris Van Cartier - Shauna Marie, Mother Superior - Megan Evans, Sister Mary Robert - Sage Szucs, Sister Mary Patrick - Abigail Tayse, Sister Mary Lazarus - Kate Ernsberger, Sister Mary Martin-of-tours - Caroline Pletcher, Sister Mary Theresa - Luane Campbell, Monsignor O'hara - Buck Thompson, Curtis - Steve Herbst, Eddie Souther - Tyrell Reggins, T J - Drew Caton, Joey - Alex Diehl, Pablo - Jeremy Barrett, Michelle - Mary Harris, Tina - Kylie Stadler, Ernie - Mason Mickley, FANTASY DANCERS - Addisyn Coad, Gabby Fuller, Ashlynn Scott, Molly Smith, ENSEMBLE - Judy Diehl, Mary Rugola Dye, Jayson Herbst, Cailyn Kennedy, Allison McClain, Kerri MahanJay Mahan, Ellie Salvucci, Aiden Scott, Madison Sichina, Chloe Skillman.

Performances are  July 8 - 16, 2023, at The Woodward Opera House, 107 S. Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information: https://mtva-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/MTVA/index.php?prod=Memorial&cts_legacy_app

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

