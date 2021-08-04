Photos: First Look At Liberty Union Musical Theater's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

"Matilda said, "Never do anything by halves if you want to get away with it. Be outrageous. Go the whole hog. Make sure everything you do is so completely crazy it's unbelievable..." Matilda at Liberty Union will be performed this weekend, August 6 at 7pm and August 7 at 2pm and 7pm at the Liberty Union High School Auditorium, 500 W Washington St., Baltimore, OH. Admission is FREE (donations accepted and appreciated) and tickets can be reserved at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/55081

The COVID shutdowns cancelled the March 2020 performance on what was to be opening day. At the time it seemed crazy to even consider, but the actors and production team at Liberty Union never gave up hope on performing this amazing musical. They put everything on hold, leaving the set and costumes frozen in time, and patiently waited. As the country started reopening in 2021, the producer, Emily Fisher, worked closely with the Liberty Union-Thurston school administration on a plan to rehearse and perform in the summer of 2021. Previous cast members were invited back, including graduates, some roles were recast, and a few new faces were added. The director/choreographer, Jill Henwood, began rehearsing with a cast of 36 in June, working patiently to reteach staging, relearn lines, and rework previously rough spots. Additionally, Scott Simonson and the set design crew, and Melissa Sponseller and her costume team made necessary adjustments to improve upon the design of the show.

Alison Sponseller and Adrienne Miller return as Matilda and Miss Honey, with former school nurse and seasoned thespian Jeff Dupler as Trunchbull. Braden Shook takes over as Mr. Wormwood, Kristin Morris is back as Mrs. Wormwood and Zach Borer moved into the role of Michael. Josh Donald not only plays Rudulpho but also the Escapologist, and Heidi Chabot became the Acrobat.

With all the uncertainty and polarization in the past year, this show continues to remind us that our children truly are our future. The excitement and energy of these kids is palatable and the show provides a much needed positive escape into a world where one little girl reminds us that "just because you find that life's not fair it doesn't mean that you just have to grin and bear it."

Photo Credit: Amy Todd, Photos by Amy Lynn