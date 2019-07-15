Photo Coverage: Inside the Screening of Cedric Gegel's Movie CADIA: THE WORLD WITHIN

Cadia: The World Within is the story of Matthew, David, and Renee Addams, three fourteen- year-olds whose journey into a mystical realm teaches them about grace, love, doubt, and the nature of good versus evil. Cadia is a film that provides hope and encourages philosophical discussion on how we interact with the world around us. Cadia is an adventure that will get people to believe in each other and in the world again.

A screening of the movie was held on July 12th, 2019 at Capital University, Columbus, Ohio.

Cast info: The Cadia: The World Within cast includes two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Corbin Bernsen and Harry Potter's James Phelps, along with other notable actors like Rick Montgomery Jr, John Wells, Nicky Buggs, and Grace Kelly. The film stars Columbus triplets Keegan, Carly, and Tanner Sells, alongside Dayton actor Dillon Perry. Dozens of other central Ohio and midwestern talents appear in the film. More information on the cast and crew can be found at www.cadiafilm.com or on IMDb.

For more information about Cadia: The World Within or upcoming showtimes, visit: https://www.cadiafilm.com/

