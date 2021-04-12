Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's NUNSENSE

Nunsense will run virtually from April 8th thru the 18th!

Apr. 12, 2021  

Nunsense is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisters died of botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns stage a talent show in order to raise money to bury their dearly departed. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, Nunsense is sure to keep you rolling with laughter!

Book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin, directed by Dan Kuhlman, choreographed by Jess Ohler. The cast includes: Lynne Hull - Mother Superior, Kim Taylor Orr - Sister Robert Anne, KatieAnn Bonavita - Sister Mary Amnesia, Sophie Stiltner - Sister Mary Leo, Alexa Rybinski - Sister Mary Hubert.

Performances run virtually April 8th thru the 18th, 2021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50107 .

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

