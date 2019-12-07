Photo Coverage: First look at Gallery Players' A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER

This Central Ohio premiere of the 2014 Tony Award- winner for best new musical is a riotous comedy about murder and ambition. When Monty Navarro discovers that he is ninth in line to be Earl of Highhurst, he sets about bumping off the eight members of the D'Ysquith family who stand in his way- all of whom are played by a single actor! Making things stickier are the affections of two dramatically different ladies, the conniving Sibella and the earnest Phoebe. Two-act musical with some mature content, appropriate for teens and up.

Cast includes: D'ysquith Family: Chris Johnson, Monty Navarro: Jay Rittberger, Sibella: Marrett Laney, Phoebe: Shauna Davis, Miss Shingle: Susan Gellman, Miss Barley: Christina Bernthold, Lady Eugenia & Others: Denae Sullivan, Tom Copley & Others: Benny Zelkowicz, Detective Pinckey & Others: Eric Neuenschwander, The Magistrate & Others: Todd Lemmon, and Tour Guide & Others: Madi Short.

GallPerformances are December 7th thru the 22nd. Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit jccgalleryplayers.org to get specific show times and purchase tickets.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





