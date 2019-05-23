Photo Coverage: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE VULTURES

In the vein of "And Then There Were None," "Clue" and "Murder by Death," "The Vultures" puts a modern, comedic, gay spin on the haunted house/mystery genre. On the 20th anniversary of the death of publishing magnate Simon West, his six remaining relatives gather for the reading of his will -- the mysterious housekeeper declares, "The relatives are swooping in like a wake of vultures ready to pick the carcass clean." As the night progresses and a storm rages, sanity comes into question and one of the group goes missing. Where did they go? Were they murdered or did they escape? Who will ultimately inherit the fortune?

Directed by David S. Harewood with Anonymous Actor (the mysterious one), Tom Holliday, Leland Leger, Sonda Rose Staley, Carolyn Demanelis, Stephen Hanna, Davion T. Brown, Scott Risner, Mike Gwydion Ream and David Johnson.

Performances are May 22 thru June 1st, 2019 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets, visit: http://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

