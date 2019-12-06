Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players' THE MOUSETRAP

Featuring performances by Diane Hooper, Rusty Wummel, Kyle Smith, Brian Henry, Randy Lenhart, Greg Kissner, Brittany Powers and Rachel Wiltshire. This classic whodunit finds a group of strangers stranded in a boarding house during a snow storm, one of whom is a murderer. The suspects include the newly married couple who run the house, and the suspicions in their minds nearly wreck their perfect marriage. Others are a spinster with a curious background, an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef, a retired Army major, a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift, and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. Into their midst comes a policeman, traveling on skis. He no sooner arrives, when the jurist is killed. Two down, and one to go. To get to the rationale of the murderer's pattern, the policeman probes the background of everyone present, and rattles a lot of skeletons. Another famous Agatha Christie switch finish! Chalk up another superb intrigue for the foremost mystery writer of her time.

Performances run December 6th thru the 22nd at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





