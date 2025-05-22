Over The Rhine Returns To Columbus in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA will welcome Over the Rhine in a special, full-band concert, in the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) at 8 pm Saturday, August 2. Over the Rhine is the Ohio-based, husband-and-wife band made up of Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler, and the many notable musicians who have surrounded them for the last three decades.

For this special concert, Over the Rhine will be joined by members of The Newbees, a band described as “modern, vintage rock and roll” for a deep dive into the wild edges of Over the Rhine's catalog of recordings, including songs from their critically-acclaimed albums Eve, Films For Radio, OHIO and much more. This six-piece version of Over the Rhine will bring a smile to anyone who has followed the band for years and also surprise new listeners with their rock and roll energy, musicianship, and great vocal harmonies. Look for a career-spanning evening of stories and songs that trace the many years and miles, tears and smiles.

Tickets start at $33 and may be purchased beginning at 10 am Friday, May 23, at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Bergquist's timeless voice “has the power to stop the world in its tracks” (Performing Songwriter). Paste Magazine praises the duo's songs as “true confessional masterpieces” and included them in their list of 100 Best Living Songwriters. Rolling Stone described Over the Rhine as “a band with no sign of fatigue whose moment has finally arrived.” Quite a sentiment for a group that has already released over 15 studio albums.

The band has consistently released critically-acclaimed records and toured the world nurturing a devoted following. Over the Rhine has also opened shows for Bob Dylan, Lucinda Williams and Cowboy Junkies among many others.

Over the Rhine eventually relocated 45 miles East of Cincinnati and made their home in the rolling fields of Ohio. They have established Nowhere Else Festival on their small farm, a music and arts festival that takes place every Labor Day Weekend with world-class songwriters and artists. Linford and Karin also host regular barn-loft concerts and workshops in their restored 1870s barn.

