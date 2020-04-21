Otterbein Summer Theater Cancels Summer Season

Article Pixel Apr. 21, 2020  
Otterbein Summer Theater Cancels Summer Season

Otterbein Summer Theater has cancelled their summer season following the virus outbreak.

Artistic Director Lenny Leibowitz said in a statement to Dispatch:

"As crestfallen as we are, and as passionately excited as we were to share this extraordinary season with you, we recognize that our first priority is the health and safety of our patrons, students, artists, and sponsors," Leibowitz said in a statement. "We will deeply miss seeing you and sharing the magic of theater this summer."

As of March 10th, Otterbein University has moved all in-person classes to online delivery and cancelled all indoor events as part of our COVID-19 prevention measures.



Related Articles View More Columbus Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Britt Festival Orchestra Cancels 2020 Season
  • 60 Movies to Stream Picked by BWW's Editors
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper