Otterbein Summer Theater Cancels Summer Season

Otterbein Summer Theater has cancelled their summer season following the virus outbreak.

Artistic Director Lenny Leibowitz said in a statement to Dispatch:

"As crestfallen as we are, and as passionately excited as we were to share this extraordinary season with you, we recognize that our first priority is the health and safety of our patrons, students, artists, and sponsors," Leibowitz said in a statement. "We will deeply miss seeing you and sharing the magic of theater this summer."

As of March 10th, Otterbein University has moved all in-person classes to online delivery and cancelled all indoor events as part of our COVID-19 prevention measures.





