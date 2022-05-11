Opera Columbus' Crane Directing Fellow Helms Reimagined VANQUI as Part of 40 Days of Opera

Opera Columbus will present a reimagined production of Leslie Savoy Burrs and John A. Williams' Vanqui as part of its 40 Days of Opera festival. Helmed by Crane Directing Fellow Luther Lewis III, the opera is part of a partnership with The Ohio State University's Journeys to Equity program.

"We are very proud that the world premiere of this updated Vanqui will be led by OC's inaugural Crane Directing Fellow, Luther Lewis III," stated Opera Columbus General Director + CEO Julia Noulin- Meìrat. "Vanqui is an important part of Opera Columbus' history, and I couldn't imagine celebrating our 40th anniversary without performing it. Luther's vision and this new 90-minute version are an ideal combination for bringing this more accessible Vanqui to life for even more Columbus residents. Opera Columbus produced the world premiere of Leslie Burr's opera at the Southern Theatre in 1999, and we are proud to present it this year at the Lincoln Theatre."

Vanqui is a tale of death and resurrection through the eyes of the heroine, Vanqui, a 19th-century enslaved woman. The music of Leslie Savoy Burrs and the libretto by John A. Williams frame a uniquely American experience in a compelling, multi-dimensional work of art. This opera portrays the story of two Africans, Vanqui and Prince. Enslaved in America, the married couple is torn apart to later be cruelly murdered. They resurrect as spirits who ride the wind searching for each other and for the Baobab tree. During their journey, they encounter famous freedom fighters including Henry "Box" Brown and Nat Turner. Reunited in the end, Vanqui and Prince symbolize the triumph of enslaved people over an inhumane system and the ultimate triumph of the human spirit.

"[In creating this opera, librettist] John A. Williams and I gave ourselves the responsibility to really capture the issues of dignity, humanity, and the rich history of the fight for our freedom as a race - as well as a more accurate depiction of how the peculiar institution of slavery manifested itself in this country. Luther is a very astute director. I was extremely impressed and inspired that his vision will focus on the regal elements of the characters found in the Vanqui opera stories that often get overlooked by the public. These elements include the resiliency, strength, and humanism of Vanqui's

African/American characters while confronting the daily inhumane obstacles and atrocities imposed upon them as a race."

"Something that excites me about Vanqui is that it's not a savior piece - it's taken from the perspective of ancestral guidance," remarked Lewis. This production of Vanqui will de-emphasize the trauma experienced by its characters. The Vanqui and Prince of Lewis' vision are regal and dignified, with a physical production reflecting the strength and culture of the protagonists. "We won't be seeing anyone in chains or rags," said Lewis. "I was inspired by a recent international trip, where I visited cities without so much as sidewalks. The community still found ways to bring joy and pride to their buildings and dress with their use of color."

Vanqui will play the Lincoln Theatre on May 22. "I'm excited to be at the Lincoln Theatre," Lewis noted. "My production will honor the legacy of this magnificent and historic venue, and the jazz legends who performed there, from Etta James and Count Basie to Columbus native Nancy Wilson."

Vanqui will be sung in English with English titles and will be led by Antoine T. Clark. Run time is approximately 90 minutes without intermission. 40 Days of Opera kicks off on May 4, 2022, marking the 40th anniversary of Opera Columbus. This city-wide, multidisciplinary celebration will feature partnerships with many of Columbus' cultural institutions.

40 Days of Opera and Vanqui are supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and PNC Arts Alive as well as by the Impresarios of Opera Columbus.

CAST & CREATIVE: Adia Evans, Vanqui; Marcus Jefferson, Prince; Hannah Marie Bullock, Ola/ Garner/ Moremi; Artega Wright, Spurton/ Nat Turner; Skye Marie Johnson, Melody Caldwell/ Ruth; Robert Ker, Jefferson Caldwell/Slave Catcher; Eric McKeever, Henry "Box" Brown; Aryssa Leigh Burrs, Ramona; Justin T. Swain, Ulysses/ Davids.

Antoine T. Clark, conductor; Luther Lewis III, director & set designer; Larry Griffin, chorus / music director Esther Abena Sands, costume designer; Maxx Finn, lighting designer; Rickelle Williams, stage manager.