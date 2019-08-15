McCoy To Host National Geographic Adventure Filmmaker Bryan Smith In CAPTURING THE IMPOSSIBLE

Join filmmaker Bryan Smith on the edge of what's possible in extreme filmmaking. Descend the deepest canyon in the South Pacific, traverse the length of the Alaska Range by paraglider, and climb the ice of Niagara Falls. His passion for storytelling combined with his reputation for capturing the impossible make for an unforgettable presentation.

The McCoy Marquee Series presents National Geographic Live "Capturing the Impossible" with Bryan Smith at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany) on Friday, September 27, at 7 pm. Tickets are $31.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.mccoycenter.org, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Those who purchase tickets to both National Geographic Live events will receive a 20% discount, receiving one ticket to each event for $50 total. The second National Geographic Live event in the McCoy's Marquee Series is "Nature Roars Back" with Bob Poole on Saturday, March 21, at 7 pm. The program lets audiences experience the rebirth of an epic African wildlife park through the eyes of Emmy Award-winning natural history cinematographer Bob Poole.

Both National Geographic Live presentations will feature the Mershad Digital Experience, a state-of-the-art, digital projection and sound system that delivers superior brightness and color rendering, digital surround sound, and a full-immersion experience.

Originally an expedition kayaker, Bryan Smith was inspired to take up cinematography while protesting a hydroelectric dam project that threatened the rivers near his hometown in British Columbia. The film, 49 Megawatts, documented the controversy over the river-based energy production and extreme kayaking, and launched Smith's film career. He has since paddled steep rivers in India, Peru, and Russia.

Smith has built up a strong reputation in both television documentary and commercial cinematography. In 2010, he earned a National Geographic grant for his work in Kamchatka, Russia, and launched into digital media co-producing and directing of "The Season" web TV series. He has worked as a field producer and director of photography for National Geographic on shows including "Alaska Wing Men," "Explorer," "Nat Geo Amazing," and "Monster Fish." Most recently, he co-produced and directed "The Man Who Can Fly", a 60-minute special for the National Geographic Channel Explorer series.

His client list includes National Geographic Channel, Discovery Network, Disney, Red Bull, Patagonia, New Belgium Brewery, Arcteryx, and more.

National Geographic Live is the live events division of National Geographic. With a broad roster of talent including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, National Geographic Live's critically acclaimed programs have connected with audiences worldwide for over a century. Currently, National Geographic Live events are held in a variety of cities around the world, including, Seattle, Tampa, Los Angeles, and Calgary. In each of these cities, speakers share behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration onstage alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage.





