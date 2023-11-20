Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; KINKY BOOTS Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Issac Tripp - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Childrens Theater 31%

David Baghat - SIMPLY SODHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

Connor Richardson - SIMPLY SONDHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

Sammi Robinson - SIMPLY SONDHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Amy lay - THUNDER AND LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 9%

Amy Lay - BODY LANGUAGE - Shadowbox Live 4%

Amy Lay - HOLIDAY HOOPLA - Shadowbox Live 4%

Stephanie Amber - GO BIG, GO BROADWAY - Natalie’s 4%

Carter Russ - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lady heights high-school 4%

Scott Landis-Wilson - SIMPLY SONDHEIM - Weathervane Playhouse 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Wolford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 15%

Faith Kaylor - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 11%

Nikki Mirza - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Jamie JamieMarkovich McMahon - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

Dionysia Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 7%

Katy Psenicka - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 6%

Cindy Straub - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 6%

Gabrielle Stefura - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 5%

Stella Hiatt Kane - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

Nikki Rehmert - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 4%

Tonya Kraner - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Emily Gilinsky - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Myles Lawson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Katy Psenicka - THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 2%

David J. Glover - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 2%

Myles Lawson - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Natalie Harper - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Frances Gaskill - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

Dionysia Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Myles Lawson - SPONGEBOB - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%

Jamie Markovich - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

James Blackmon - SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 1%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - JCC Gallery Players 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Melissa Sponseller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 14%

Wendy Hartman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 13%

Camille Lerner - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Linda Turske - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

Linda Turske - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Megan Starr - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 4%

Thomas Martin - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 4%

Nora Root/Sophia Nelson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

Stephanie Gall - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Anna Grywalski - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 3%

Debbie's Costume Shop - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Baylee Sheets - EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 3%

Linda Mullin - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 3%

Rosemary Cullison - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little theater off Broadway 3%

Gypsy Cat Studios - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Gerardo Encinas - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

Linda Mullin & Nicholas Wilson - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 3%

Megan Starr - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Darcy Kane - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 2%

Dayton Willison - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Mary Yaw McMullen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Camille Lerner - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Nicholas Wilson - THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 2%

Rebecca White - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Linda Mullin - VINYL: A VERY 80S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%



Best Dance Production

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 21%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 20%

CHICAGO - Millersport community theatre 16%

GREASE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 13%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 11%

DANCE 2023: FIND ME IN THE SHADOWS - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 7%

ESCAPE TO WONDERLAND - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alison Gordon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 12%

Joseph Bishara - GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 10%

Johanna & Brenton LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 10%

Lenny Leibowitz - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 6%

Ryan Shealy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 6%

Nikki Mirza - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

David J. Glover - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 5%

David Bahgat - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 5%

Dionysia Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 4%

Jeb Bigelow - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 4%

Katey Munger & Michael Ruehrmund - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 4%

Julie Klein & Katy Psenicka - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

Dionysia Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 3%

Steven Higginbotham - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

A. Victor Jones - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

Julie Klein - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 2%

Jennifer Sansfacon - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Kathy Hyland - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 2%

Michael Thomas - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Michael Thomas - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

David Hemsley Caldwell - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Julie Klein - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

Edward Carignan - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 1%

Joe Bishara - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

Dr. Aviva Neff - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lenny Leibowitz - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 14%

David Bahgat - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Edie L. Norlin - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 11%

Aviva Neff - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 9%

Nakeisha Daniel - SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 8%

Coreen Janetzke - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 7%

Joe Bishara - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 5%

Stephen Woosley - COWBOY CHUCK - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 5%

David Glover - EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 5%

Joe Bishara - 40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

Julie Whitney Scott - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Columbus 3%

Joe Bishara - A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - Gallery Players Columbus 2%

James Blackmon - SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 2%

Joe Bishara - THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

David Vargo - $5000 CHALLENGE - Evolution Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 11%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 8%

RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 5%

CABARET - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 5%

THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 2%

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%

THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 1%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theater Off Broadway 1%

BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Morris - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 13%

Matt Hazard - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

Alexandria Downour - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 9%

TJ Gerckens - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

Jennifer Sansfacon - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Iz Nichols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

Rachel Lake - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Alanna Easley - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 5%

Iz Nichols - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Alanna Easley - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

Chris Tucker - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 4%

Kathe Devalut - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Kurt Mueller - INTIMATE APPAREL - Columbus Gallery Players 3%

Matt Hazard - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Chris Lipstreu - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 3%

Amber Whatley - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Brendan Michna - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Alanna Easley - VINYL: A VERY 80S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

Dale Harris - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

Chris Lipstreu - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Jim Ziolkowski - 40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

Chris Lipstreu - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 1%

Dustin Druckman - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Zac Robison - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 12%

Johanna LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 11%

Dr. Lara Brooks - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 8%

Octavio Más-Arocas - MANSFIELD SYMPHONY: SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 8%

Spencer Stern - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Jonathan Collura - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 6%

Zac Delmonte - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Matthew Hahn - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 6%

Brandon Ring - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

Kevin Wines - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Thom Ogilvie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 4%

Lori Kay Harvey - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

Matthew Downing - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 4%

Patrick Schaefer - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Dennis Davenport - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Matthew Hahn - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 3%

Jonathan Collura - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Eric Alsford - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 2%

Malik Khalfani - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Everett - CARMEN - Opera Columbus 1%

Matthew Hahn - NO RETURN - ShadowboxLive 0%



Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 10%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children's Theater 9%

RAGTIME - CCT 9%

CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 2%

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 1%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 16%

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 16%

MOVING IN MOVING OUT MOVING ON - MadLab Theatre 12%

MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 11%

40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 7%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 7%

SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 7%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 3%

THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

HOTEL BERRY - Tantrum Theater 2%

BED OF ROSE THORNS - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kiara Smith - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 11%

Alayna Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Childrens Theater 6%

Angelina Powell - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 6%

Tom Murdock - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 5%

Kelly Knowlton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Ava Meyer - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

Katie Maccabee - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 3%

Michael Ruehrmund - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 3%

Delaney McKay - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children's Theater 3%

Ashley James - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 3%

Leah Gesouras - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

Jamie Barrow - NO RETURN THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 3%

Ben Hoover - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Connor Richardson - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Jeff Dolan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 3%

Will Macke - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Stacie Boord - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

Lev Hund - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Wendy Hartman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

David J. Glover - RAGTIME - CCT 2%

Jeremy Hardjono - GREASE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Nick Abouzeid - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Scott Clay - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theater off Broadway 1%

Kayleigh Howard - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Laura Overby - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alayna smith - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Childrens Thester 11%

Becca Blacksten - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Kelsey Hopkins - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 7%

Jamie Barrow - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 7%

Niko Carter - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 5%

David J Glover - WITCH - Available Light Theatre Company 4%

Colton Sims - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Ivory Mazur - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 4%

Aaron Turnbull - BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Zachery Franklin - COWBOY CHUCK - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 3%

Sam Bryant - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Austin Endsley - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

Tim Browning - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Jeff White - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Kandy Boakye - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Christina Yoho - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Heidi Chabot - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

E. Scott Harvey - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Grace Emmengger-Conrad - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Emma Winder - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Jenny Small - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Phoebe Mock - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Quincy Shaindlin - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Barbe Helwig - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Scott Clay - $5000 CHALLENGE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 13%

OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 11%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Licking County Players 7%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 6%

THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 6%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 6%

THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 6%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 5%

SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 4%

THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 3%

DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 3%

WITCH - Available Light Theatre Company 3%

BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Columbus 2%

IT’S A WONDERFUL - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

SNOWVILLE CAFE' - Madlab Theatre 2%

MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Gallery Players 1%

ONE STOPLIGHT TOWN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 0%



Best Production of an Opera

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 42%

CARMEN - Opera Columbus 40%

RIGOLETTO - Opera Columbus 17%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brenton LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 11%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Isaac Ramsey - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 6%

Iz Nichols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 6%

Kevin Sweeney - NO RETURN DEADLY DANCE - Shadowbox Live 6%

Jason Kaufman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

Jason Kaufman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

Dan Gray - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - CCT 5%

Teresa Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 4%

Kate Hawthorne - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 4%

Edward Carignan - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 4%

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Seth Howard - RAGTIME - CCT 4%

Kat Wexler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 3%

Isaac Ramsey - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Seth Howard - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 3%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

A. Victor Jones - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 3%

Joe Bishara - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Teresa Williams - SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 2%

CCT Scenic - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

Ivory Mazur - LITTLE WOMEN - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 2%

Stephanie Gerckens - 40 ACRES - Original Productions Theatre 1%

Antonio DiBernardo - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 11%

Kitty Mader - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 10%

Seth Sprang - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 9%

Paul Russell - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 9%

Casey Palbicki - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Dave Wallingford - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 8%

Aaron Poland - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 6%

Casey Palbicki - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Brian Muth - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Paul Kavicky - SPONGEBOB - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Kevin Sweeney - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 6%

Laurel Waller - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 5%

Kevin Sweeney - NO RETURN THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

David Crone - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Keya Myers-Alkire - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Iz Nichols - OTTERBEIN PLAYWRITES COLLECTIVE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - JCC Gallery Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Izzy Vatter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 7%

Dr. Lara Brooks - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 7%

Isaac Tripp - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 5%

Terayai Robinson - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 4%

Barbe Helwig - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 4%

Conner Triplett - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Paige Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 4%

LaBron Foy - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Chris Gordon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 3%

Jered Shaffer - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - CCT 3%

Aaron Turnbull - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Danielle Gassman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Elena Freuchtnicht - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Jay Rittberger - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - CCT 2%

Chad Harris - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Carley hamilton - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little theater off Broadway 2%

Mia Kadar - GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Ryan Metzger - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

Leah Haviland - NO RETURN THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

Patrick Schaefer - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

Nathan Frewen - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Shelby Zimmerman - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 2%

Tom Murdock - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - CCT 2%

Andy Ankrom - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

Hunter Minor - RAGTIME - CCT 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Becca Blacksten - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Summit J Starr - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 9%

Abby Todd - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Childrens Thester 8%

Joshua Henwood - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 8%

Leah Haviland - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 6%

Owen White - BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Tom Cardinal - VINYL - Shadowbox live 5%

Raya Franklin - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 5%

Laura Miller - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Emma Winder - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Dakota Thorn - CRY IT OUT - Available Light Theatre Company 3%

Samantha Woodhill - 40 ACRES - Original Productions Theatre 3%

Jacob Erney - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

Lily Endsley - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

Frank Barnhart - THE INHERITANCE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Andrew Conway - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

William Darby IV - THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Heidi Chabot - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

Josie Merkle - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Sydney Campbell - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Mark Schwamberger - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Alyssa Ryan - A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Dayton Willison - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Bailey Shy - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Player’s Children’s Players 2%

Leah Haviland - VINYL - shadowbox live 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 16%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 13%

THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 11%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 9%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 8%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

PRESS START! - Abbey Theater of Dublin 6%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

MARY POPPINS - Weathervane Theatre Academy 5%

SUESSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

ANNIE - Hilliard community 2%

