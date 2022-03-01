Kristin Chenoweth Will Perform At The McCoy Center In April

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth brings her unique and powerful voice to the McCoy for a one-night-only performance of some of the most unforgettable songs from Broadway, country, pop and the Great American Songbook.

The McCoy Marquee Series presents Kristin Chenoweth at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany) on Saturday, April 2, at 8 pm. Tickets are $55-$102 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.mccoycenter.org, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

With a career that spans film, television, voiceover, and stage, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. In 2009, she received an Emmy

Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, A Little Bit Wicked, which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

Chenoweth is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a master's degree in opera performance. She is an inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, as well as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.