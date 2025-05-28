Kat Edmonson to Perform at The Avalon Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Avalon Theatre will present an evening of music with acclaimed singer and songwriter Kat Edmonson, performing live on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 7:00 PM, as part of the Sounds of The Avalon concert series.

Kat Edmonson has carved a distinct place in the music world with her timeless voice, impeccable songwriting, and charming stage presence. With a sound deeply rooted in the golden eras of film and music, Edmonson brings both nostalgia and originality to every performance.

Kat's live shows are more than concerts-they're full experiences. Known for her seamless blend of original compositions and beloved classics, she captivates audiences with humorous anecdotes, introspective musings, and spontaneous moments that reflect her unique artistry. With the support of her long-time band, whose intimate playing gives her the freedom to roam musically and emotionally on stage, her live performances are an experience you won't forget.

Kat Edmonson has graced the stages of Austin City Limits, Tiny Desk Concerts, A Prairie Home Companion, and The Tonight Show, and her most recent albums have drawn widespread acclaim. Her 2020 release, Dreamers Do, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Chart, combining vintage Disney tracks, timeless standards, and original songs into a magical song cycle that explores the nighttime world of dreams.

A recipient of the Abe Olman Scholarship Award for Excellence in Songwriting from The Songwriters Hall of Fame, Kat has penned more than 40 songs and continues to be recognized for her fresh take on vintage sounds and her undeniable songwriting talent.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience Kat Edmonson's warm, witty, and nostalgic musical world... live at The Avalon Theatre.

